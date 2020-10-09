Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Norris Freeway

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Norris Freeway early Friday morning, Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed.

Norris Freeway at Jessilee Drive in Knox County was closed after an incident was reported at 8:09 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic map. THP confirmed that a male victim was fatally struck at the scene.

The scene is estimated to be cleared by 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

