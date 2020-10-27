Witnesses sought after pedestrian fatally struck on I-40 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman is dead after she was struck by vehicles on I-40 in Knoxville Monday night, police said.

Knoxville Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 W just east of West Hills around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The preliminary information indicates that a female pedestrian jumped in front of oncoming traffic and was struck by multiple vehicles.

None of the vehicles that made contact with the victim remained at the scene. The victim remains unidentified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have been involved in this crash or with information concerning the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.