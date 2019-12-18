Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lenoir City, investigation underway

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation is underway Wednesday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Lenoir City.

According to a Norfolk Southern Corporation spokesperson, a train traveling from Rutherford, Pennsylvania to Rossville, Tennessee struck and killed a pedestrian just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Lenoir City.

Lenoir City police responded to a train crash involving a pedestrian around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Locust Street and Maple Street.

The Norfolk Southern Corporation has taken over the investigation.

“At Norfolk Southern, the safety of our employees and the communities we serve is our number one priority. Norfolk Southern reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous, and also trespassing, to walk on or within the right-of-way of railroad tracks. People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times,” a Norfolk Southern Corporation release said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.