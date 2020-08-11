Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Oak Ridge Turnpike

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

A release from Oak Ridge Police said the deadly hit-and-run occurred in the 300 block of Oak Ridge Turnpike between Brussels Road and Bogola Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lane closures on Oak Ridge Turnpike should be expected until noon. Traffic is being redirected around the scene while the investigation continues.

The identity of the victim won’t be released until the next-of-kin has been notified. No other information can be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.