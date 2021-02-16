Pedestrian seriously injured in West Knoxville hit-and-run

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Monday night.

Officers responded to N. Peters Road near N. Cedar Bluff Road for a reported hit-and-run around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

Based on witness statements and evidence collected, the male victim was crossing N. Peters Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was described as a silver sedan. The vehicle was alleged to have then stopped momentarily before leaving the scene.

At this time, the involved vehicle has not been identified.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or vehicle involved in the crash is urged to call 865-215-7370.