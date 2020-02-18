Pedestrian struck and killed in Chapman Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One pedestrian has died following an overnight crash in South Knoxville.

Knoxville police responded to the intersection of Chapman Highway and Moody Avenue just before 11 p.m. Monday after a man was reportedly struck by a car there.

After a preliminary investigation, investigators determined the 2013 Nissan Altima had been driving north along Chapman Highway when the driver says the man stepped out in front of their car.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Altima was not injured in the crash.

The release of the victim’s name is pending notification of the family.