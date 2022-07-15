KNOXIVLLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on the Clinton Highway in northwest Knox County sometime before 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO patrol units responded to the crash scene at 12:43 a.m. along the Clinton Highway at Stanley Road. The driver of the vehicle had been traveling northbound on the Clinton Highway when the pedestrian crossed in front of them and was struck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by American Medical Response or AMR ambulance personnel.

The deceased pedestrian was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination and their identity is pending until next of kin is notified, a KCSO spokesperson said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation. The driver of the involved vehicle did not suffer any known injuries in the accident.