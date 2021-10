KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College has given the all-clear after the student recreation center at one of the campuses was evacuated because of a struck gas line.

The recreation center on the Hardin Valley campus, located 10915 Hardin Valley Road, was temporarily evacuated due to a struck gas line. No other details were given.

Shortly after announcing the evacuation. Pellissippi State said the building was all clear and normal activity could be resumed.

