Pellissippi State dedicates new center to retired state representative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College is dedicating its new career education center for manufacturing and technology to retired state representative Harry Brooks.

During his time in the legislature, Brooks championed career and technical education programs, advocating for workforce training and dual enrollment opportunities for students.

Harry Brooks saying he was honored.

“It’s an honor after your career see your name added to an educational institution,” Brooks said. “Changes always occur in education and this building is designed to adapt to those changes.”

Inside the new career education center, Pellissippi is opening up its expanded cyber operations and welding center Tuesday.

The cyber operations and welding center already has students enrolled.

We’re told the college currently has 80 students enrolled in its cyber defense concentration, which is under the computer information technology program.

Cyber operations adding $69,000-worth of equipment and supplies for the fast-growing program.

The welding program is also growing to help meet the need of skilled welders in the state of Tennessee.