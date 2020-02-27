Pellissippi State partners with Tuskegee Next to offer aviation training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College has partnered with Tuskegee Next to offer introductory aviation training to teens and young adults.

Students ages 16-20 can apply to take a 15-week Introduction to Aviation class at Pellissippi State’s Magnolia Avenue Campus this fall.

Students who participate in the class will learn what they need to know to sit for the Federal Aviation Administration basic knowledge written exam.

Pellissippi State officials say the aviation industry projects a need for 800,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

The college hopes this program will help close the gap for women and minority pilots.