Penguins packing up from Zoo Knoxville to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is inviting the public to attend its “formal farewell” to say goodbye to its African penguins as they move to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

The zoo saying beginning Friday through Labor Day, all guests that wear black and white clothing will get $5 off general admission to the zoo.

“The decision to move the zoo’s four penguins was prompted by the upcoming start of construction on the $18 million, 2.5 acre ARC Campus, located directly across the pathway. When the option to move them to Ripley’s state-of-the-art penguin habitat became possible, Zoo Knoxville’s animal care team made the decision to relocate them to an upgraded home with more social and enrichment opportunities and avoid the stress of construction next door to their current home,” zoo officials said in a release.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the zoo’s ticket window beginning Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Tickets must be used Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, 2019.