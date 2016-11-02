Pentatonix, Jennifer Nettles to perform Dolly Parton hit at CMA Awards

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 photo, singer and actress Jennifer Nettles poses for a portrait in New York. Nettles stars in the NBC film Coat of Many Colors, based on the song by Dolly Parton airing Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In less than 24 hours, the 50th annual CMA Awards will be kicking off right here in downtown Nashville.

Dozens of artists are set to walk the red carpet before hitting the stage for a performance.

Among those performing include acapella group Penatonix and Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland who will be putting their own spin on country legend Dolly Parton’s hit-son “Jolene.”

Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to the stage Wednesday night as hosts for the ninth consecutive year.

“Every year that you’re asked to host this is a huge honor,” Brad Paisley said. “But when it’s the 50th like this, you begin to realize that not only are you in charge of one year of the CMA’s, you’re in charge of essentially 50.”

The 50th annual CMA Awards will air on WATE 6 On Your Side beginning at 8 p.m.