POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A new eagles nest has been spotted in East Tennessee, this time in the Powell community.

“We spotted an eagle last year flying down the creek itself, so we have watched this area a lot since then and within the last couple of weeks we saw a nest,” described Branda Haun who first spotted the eagle nest off of Emory Road and Central Avenue Pike on Beavercreek.

Haun said it’s exciting to have the eagles right in her neighborhood. She took to social media to post about the nest in the Facebook group ‘I Love Powell.’ Since the initial post, people have been flocking to the area to get a glimpse.

In addition to sharing on social media, Haun also spoke with regional wildlife officials.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) about what people should and should not be doing in the area where the birds are nesting.

“I shouldn’t even have to say this, but you can’t throw things, fireworks, don’t shine any lights on it at night, no campfires nearby, anything at all that might discourage those eagles from continuing to nest there,” described Matt Cameron, a Spokesperson for TWRA.

Cameron also reminded people that eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

“You can’t do anything at all to harass them or disturb them in anyway, in particular when they are nesting,” said Cameron.

He also said it’s up to the community to make sure these eagles feel right at home.

“Eagles will pair for life and so if they have a successful nest there, and we’re hoping there’s already eggs in it, they will raise their young there and the young will come back to the same area with the intent to nest,” said Cameron. “If we want to see more eagles in the Powell area then do your part to protect them and encourage them to come back.”

That is exactly what Branda Haun plans to do.

“I want them to be left alone, I want them to be safe, I want them to raise a brood, I want to see their babies, I want to see the little guys,” Haun said with a laugh and a smile.

Experts with the American Eagle Foundation based out of Pigeon Forge said they do anticipate there being eggs in the Powell nest.

The Executive Director and CEO of the Foundation, Jessica Hall, also said they are considering the addition of a nest cam for the Powell eagles in the future. This would be similar to the nest cam in Washington D.C. If that does happen, it would be installed in the fall of 2022.

For those who may be concerned about people disturbing an eagle’s nest, they can either call the American Eagle Foundation at 1-800-2EAGLES or the TWRA East Tennessee Poaching Hotline at 1-800-831-1174.