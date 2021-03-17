Permitless carry bill clears another hurdle in Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill that would allow qualifying Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a permit is continuing to advance in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Senate Bill 765, also known as the “Constitutional Carry” bill was recommended for passage on Tuesday by a Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committe and referred to a Senate Calendar Committee.

The sister bill in the Tennessee House of Representatives, House Bill 786, is scheduled to be considered by a Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee on Wednesday, March 17.

Despite making progress in the general assembly, the state’s top law enforcement agency has voiced opposition to the bill. Jimmy Musice, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Senior Policy Advisor, testified earlier this month, saying that the permit process allowed the agency to screen people who would be considered dangerous with a firearm.

“We don’t have any issue, and support the underlying policy that those that are legally permissible to carry possess a firearm and to defend themselves. What we think, though, is that the permit process allows us to actually do that by knowing if that person is lawful,” Musice said.

Local lawmakers have voiced support for the bill, including State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). Lundberg said the proposed legislation would actually change very little, except enhancing punishments for certain crimes.

Under the proposed “Constitutional Carry” bill, Tennesseans ages 21 and older could either openly carry or conceal a handgun without a permit. Active members of the U.S. Armed Forces or anyone under 21 who has been honorably discharged would also be allowed to do so.

The legislation was filed for introduction on March 9 by Representative William Lamberth (R-Portland) and Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin).

You can read the full senate bill below: