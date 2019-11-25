Person found dead in vehicle submerged underwater in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is actively investigating after one person was found dead in a car submerged underwater in Polk County.

THP says one person was found dead inside a vehicle submerged underwater after crews responded to a car that went into the Parksville Lake off Highway 64 near MM 8 in Polk County just before noon Sunday.

This is an active investigation. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

