Person living in trailer near Boone Lake says investigators dug underneath and around property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Shortly after investigators left the scene of a trailer park near Boone Lake, News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck was able to speak with the person who said they lived there.

Zachary Warfield said investigators were at his home for about 15 to 20 minutes as they searched.

Warfield told Kaylyn he had only lived there a few months. He also said, “I know they might have lived here for quite a while, but that’s all I know.”

Kaylyn replied, “Who lived here?”

Warfield said, “I think the mother and daughter.”

To that Kaylyn asked, “Megan and Evelyn?”

Warfield said, “Yeah.”

Warfield told Kaylyn that investigators dug around back where “they saw some soft ground” and that they also dug underneath the trailer.

He also indicated that authorities put something in a bag and removed it from underneath the trailer.

“It was a brown bag I don’t know if it was paper or plastic but it was a brown bag,” Warfield said.

Warfield said, “That was the first time they had an investigation team but there were a couple of detectives that have come here before.”

TBI officials confirmed Friday afternoon through an e-mail that they assisted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant at that address as, “part of an active and ongoing investigation.”

