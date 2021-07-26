Person of interest identified in fatal Cocke County animal attacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes confirmed Monday that a person of interest has been identified in the investigation of two fatal animal attacks in the same area of Newport. Deputies have also executed a search warrant.

Fontes declined to confirm what kind of animals were involved in the attack that claimed the life of 29-year-old Amber Miller on July 12.

Miller’s great aunt told WATE, “Three dogs. Big dogs.”

No animals were confiscated during the execution of the search warrant. The sheriff said the identity of the person of interest will not be released in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

An attack that resulted in the death of a man in the same area of Jimtown Road did occur on April 1. That incident remains under investigation.

Anyone that has any relevant information to either case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-623-6004. No other details are being released at this time due to the nature of the case.

