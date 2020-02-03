Persons of interest sought in Greene County after guns, jewelry stolen from home

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are seeking a man and woman as persons of interest after a home was burglarized in the Marvin and Gilbreath area of Greene County on Friday.

According to Detective Sergeant Michelle Holt, the man and woman are being considered persons of interest after a “suspicious vehicle” was seen in the area on January 31 between 3 and 5 p.m.

Detective Holt says an online response has led the department to believe the pair was knocking on doors in the area on Friday, but no calls were made to the sheriff’s department fitting that description.

Detective Holt told News Channel 11 that during the burglary, a large gun safe containing several firearms was stolen from the home. Detective Holt says the safe was so large, it made deep cuts in the floor and on the back deck of the home.

Several items of jewelry were also stolen from the home.

The two persons of interest were traveling in a Ford pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding the truck, individuals or burglary, you are asked to call Detective Holt at 423-798-1800.