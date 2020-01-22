Pets, house saved in Sevier County structure fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday that its firefighters were able to stop a house fire and save two pets on Monday.

According to the SCVFD, its units were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on Maplewood Circle Monday around 4:20 p.m. and were able to make “a good stop” on the fire, so the house was not a total loss.

The other good thing — two of the three family pets that had been inside the home during the fire were saved, including a dog named “Jake.”

Fire personnel saying that when Jake was handed out the window, he was barely breathing.

SCVFD personnel immediately put the dog on oxygen and he was taken to a veterinarian. On the way to the vet, fire officials say Jake started to come around and was fully alert at the vet’s office by Tuesday morning.

Jake the dog, alert and recovering at the vet’s office. (Photo via SCVFD)

The other dog that was saved from the house fire did not need medical attention, according to SCVFD.

“Some people’s pets are like children to them,” SCVFD stated in its post about the incident. “Glad SCVFD personnel were able to do a little something to help JAKE pull through.”

