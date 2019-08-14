Peyton Manning to help open new emergency room for children in Evansville

Peyton Manning arrives at the 2019 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta.. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Football legend Peyton Manning is partnering with St. Vincent Evansville to open a new medical expansion in the city that will have an impact on children and families for generations.

St. Vincent Evansville and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent plan to announce the expansion of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand to Evansville Wednesday.

A news conference is planned for 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Hospital for Women and Children at St. Vincent Evansville. Manning is slated to attend the conference followed by a ribbon-cutting.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital will open its second emergency room on Thursday. The new emergency room for children is located on the campus of St. Vincent Evansville in a separate area, adjacent to the hospital’s existing emergency room. The new space will offer specialized pediatric emergency care closer to home for the residents of the Tri-State.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for Children in Evansville is staffed by nurse practitioners specially-trained in pediatrics, along with board-certified emergency medicine physicians.

The newly designed space includes seven private treatment rooms and specialized equipment for fast delivery of comprehensive emergency care. To reduce anxiety and minimize wait times, X-rays and results from lab tests will be offered to parents inside the emergency room.

“I am so proud of the care teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent for their ongoing dedication and for providing exceptional care for children throughout the state and beyond. Indiana has and always will have a special place in my heart, and I am excited about the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand, and pediatric services and offerings in Evansville,” said Peyton Manning, former NFL quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and two-time Super Bowl champion. “The pediatricians and staff should be commended for their commitment to quality, innovation and successful outcomes in pediatric care.”

The outpatient and inpatient pediatric facilities with St. Vincent in Evansville and the surrounding areas will bear the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital logo.