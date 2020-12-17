Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered to surgeon in Nashville

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clinical Research Associates (CRA) on Church Street administered the first-known COVID-19 vaccine to a Nashville surgeon.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday and was administered to 62-year-old Dr. William Polk. He is a cancer surgeon that was involved in the CRA clinical study for the Pfizer vaccine.

This is the first time CRA has ever unblinded a study, but were given the authorization to do it Wednesday for the Pfizer dosage.

Polk will get his second dose in three weeks. He said everyone should get the vaccine when it is their turn.

CRA is now in the process of calling all 360 participants in the study to see if they work in healthcare or nursing homes. If they do not, they’ll get the vaccine in March. CRA is also enrolling patients in the AstraZeneca vaccine study. Others are being lined up to start in the spring.