Phone service restored to Oak Ridge service complex following week-long outage

Phone lines at the Oak Ridge Central Service Complex have been restored following the outage due to last week’s storms in Middle Tennessee, Oak Ridge officials confirmed Tuesday. The Municipal Building and Central Service Complex can now make and receive calls as normal.

Citizens no longer need to call the alternative phone lines and can reach Public Works at (865) 425-1875 and the Electric Department at (865) 425-1803.