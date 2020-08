KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Joe Clayton, the co-founder of Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes, was killed in a helicopter crash in Knoxville on Monday, the Clayton family has confirmed.

“I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe,” Jim Clayton said. “Joe and I were as close as two brothers can be, and, as only siblings, we have supported each other since growing up together on a farm in West Tennessee and as business partners for decades. My thoughts and concerns are totally for Joe’s family right now.”