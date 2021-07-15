PHOTOS: Dump truck on GA interstate slams into bridge, shifts it by nearly 6 feet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) closed down a portion of the interstate on Thursday morning after a large dump truck collided with a bridge — and managed to shift it by nearly 6 feet.

Engineers with GDOT, many of whom have never seen anything like this, are now planning to demolish the entire bridge.

The dump truck crashed into the bridge early on Thursday morning, prompting the shutdown of I-16 in both directions. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

No injuries were reported in the incident, which Gov. Brian Kemp called “a miracle.”

“I think obviously, this happening in the wee hours of the morning was a big part of that, but we’re lucky in that regard,” he added.

The governor said he’s been in touch with GDOT and local officials where traffic will be impacted near the site of the accident, which occurred on I-16 in Treutlen County.

Both directions of the interstate remain closed for several exits

GDOT expects to reopen one lane in each direction on I-16 by this Saturday, with all lanes open by the following Saturday. Until then, eastbound and westbound traffic are being rerouted to other entrances of the interstate. GDOT is also encouraging drivers to consider other routes off the interstate.

GDOT engineers and contractors plan to remove the dump trailer before demolishing the entire bridge.

Officials urge motorists to remain patient during the closure.

“Prepare for heavy traffic along detour routes and as always, make sure your seat belt is buckled,” the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety shared. “Focus on the road as much as possible if using navigation devices to find alternate routes.”