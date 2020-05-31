PHOTOS: ‘I Will Breathe’ protests and riots in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon turned into a night of violence and vandalism across the city of Nashville.

News 2 has been bringing you wall-to-wall coverage all day of the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally that was held in response to the death of George Floyd, a man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week.

Here are photos from the rally, as well as the subsequent protests and riots. The photos are being separated into two galleries, as event organizers tell News 2 that the aftermath of the rally was not related to the original event.

‘I Will Breathe’ Rally

(WKRN)

I Will Breathe Rally – 5/30/20 – Photo: WKRN

(Photo: WKRN)

‘I Will Breathe’ Protests and Riots