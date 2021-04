KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The $18-million-dollar, 2.5-acre Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus, otherwise known as The ARC, opened Monday, April 12 at Zoo Knoxville and will house over 80 reptile and amphibian species.

The ARC features a gallery of venomous and endangered species along with a greenhouse to showcase the zoo’s internationally renowned turtle and tortoise collection.