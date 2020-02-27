PHOTOS: K-25 History Center opens in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new K-25 History Center in Oak Ridge opened its doors to the public on Thursday. Located along Enrichment Street in Oak Ridge, the K-25 plant was a secret site for uranium enrichment during World War II.
Admission to the museum is free.
