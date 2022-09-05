KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While Labor Day celebrations now feature cookouts and weekend trips, the original holiday began following the Industrial Revolution with labor workers fighting to unionize and for workers rights. Take a trip back in history and enjoy some pictures of Labor Days past.

In the late 1800s, working people began organizing to advocate for better working conditions according to Union Plus. The industrial revolution and the railroad construction of the 1870s increased the production possible through labor positions. People who worked in jobs that required physical labor, and employers took advantage of the lack of regulations around employment.

This meant that workers had no protection against discriminations or violence, could be required to work incredibly long hours, and child labor in dangerous conditions was prevalent.

One of the largest armies of unemployed men parade in Washington on bike, wagons and on foot, on the first Labor Day observance, Sept. 3, 1894. Shown are Jacob S. Coxey’s “Army of the Commonweal of Christ,” with Coxey in the buggy at right, wearing light suit. (AP Photo)

The Department of Labor states that the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City on September 5, 1882, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The second Labor Day was held a year later by the Central Labor Union.

It is not certain who first suggested a holiday for labor workers, but the two most argued for founders are Peter J. McGuire, the general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners as well as a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, who was a mechanist that later became the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Mechanists according to the DOL. Maguire also served as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York in 1882.

The department of labor explains “According to the New Jersey Historical Society, after President Cleveland signed the law creating a national Labor Day, the Paterson Morning Call published an opinion piece stating that “the souvenir pen should go to Alderman Matthew Maguire of this city, who is the undisputed author of Labor Day as a holiday.” Both Maguire and McGuire attended the country’s first Labor Day parade in New York City that year.”

By 1894, 24 states had adopted the holiday the DOL says, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed the law that made the the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

1900-1920s

1900-1929 is described by the Library of Congress as the Progressive Era to the New Era. This period saw a great deal of prosperity following the Industrial Revolution. This is also the time when automobiles became more common in the United States, leading to the 1920s Labor Day races pictured below.

Louis Meyer, youthful California speed king, at the wheel of his racer after winning the 200 mile Labor Day automobile races on Sept. 3, 1929 at Altoona, Pa. This is his third consecutive triumph on the local track and gives him an added 400 points to his season’s total by which he wins the A.A.A. Speedway Championship for the second straight year. Meyer’s time was a little over 1 hour and 46 minutes. (AP Photo)

Joe Boyer of Detroit, driving at 125-miles per hour in the 250-mile Speed Classic at Altoona, PA., on Labor Day 1924, hit the outer guard rail at the top of the bowl and received injuries that caused his death several hours later. Boyer was trying to catch Murphy the winner and was within sight of the grandstand when he hit the rail, pinning, him in the wreckage. This photo shows Boyer’s car on the rail and men removing him unconscious from the wreck. (AP Photo)

This period also includes the beginning of Women’s Suffrage in the Progressive Era, World War I, and a major influx of immigration.

1930s

Starting in 1929, the United States began the Great Depression, when stock values suddenly dropped. Between 1930 and 1940, the South West also experienced the Dust Bowl, which happened as the U.S. suffered a severe drought.

President Franklin Roosevelt reads to his guests as he and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, at table, host a Labor Day picnic for friends and relatives at their residence known as the “Summer White House,” at Hyde Park, N.Y., Sept. 3, 1934. The president’s mother, Sara Delano Roosevelt, in black hat, is at the left edge of the table. (AP Photo)

The giant blue eagle float symbolizing the National Recovery Administration (NRA) participates in the firemen’s annual Labor Day Parade along Pennsylvania Ave., in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4, 1933. In the background is the Capitol Building. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, third from left, waving, is cheered by a large crowd as he embarked from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Aug. 31, 1933, aboard Vincent Astor’s yacht “Nourmahal,” for another yachting cruise. With him on board were only personal friends and those most closely connected with him in official life. President Roosevelt will arrive in Washington the evening of Labor Day. (AP Photo)

According to the LOC, President Franklin Roosevelt saw the country through the great depression with his New Deal. During this time, Arts and entertainment were important to keep the people’s spirits high despite the economic state.

1940s

In 1939 World War II began and lasted through 1945. The bombing of Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into the conflict in 1941. The effects of the war in the U.S. left Labor Day celebrations seeming bleak. The LOC details several stressors of the war, including rationing, recycling and scrap metal drives, and those who were left at home participating in supporting the war efforts.

Swarms of visitors invaded Manhattan over the Labor Day weekend, filling hotels, dining and amusement places. Most of the record-breaking influx of visitors came by train or bus, while motorists revealed in the free parking regulations prevailing over the three-day holiday. Special guards were assigned to watch the vehicles in the Manhattan area and at parking lots adjacent to all subway lines in Queens and the Bronx. An unusual sight on the city’s subway in New York on Sept. 6, 1942, a visitor carrying a lunch basket en route to see the sights. (AP Photo/Robert Kradin)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is pictured as he made his Labor Day broadcast from the Franklin D. Roosevelt library in Hyde Park, New York, Sept. 1, 1941, in which he reminded his fellow Americans of their constant readiness to fight for their rights. The fundamental rights of Americans, established by their forefathers on the field of battle, are threatened, he warned, “By Hitler’s violent attempt to rule the world.” The president was the final speaker on an hour’s Labor Day program arranged by the Office of Production Management. (AP Photo/George R. Skadding)

A cast of 600 workers of the Weirton Steel Company and a contingent of 240 officers and soldiers fill a 196-foot long stage at Weirton, West Virginia, Sept. 5, 1942, in observance of Labor Day. (AP Photo)

In this Sept. 7, 1943 file photo, rescue crews dig through debris of wrecked Pennsylvania Railroad’s Congressional Limited, with the aid of arc lamps, in search of additional victims of the accident in Philadelphia. The Labor Day train jammed with 541 passengers derailed, killing 79 passengers and injuring 117 others. The May 12, 2015 derailment of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia was not the first rail disaster to occur in that area. The high-speed Congressional Limited jumped the rails in an area known as Frankford Junction. It is about a mile from where the Amtrak wreck occurred Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Murray Becker, File)

At the tail end of their summer vacation George Burns and wife, Gracie Allen lunch at the Hampshire House during visit to New York, Sept. 5, 1948. While many New Yorkers are out of town for Labor Day, the comedy team came in for a long weekend. Then they return to Hollywood for work. (AP Photo/Ed Ford)

1950s

The 1950s saw the post-World War II boom and the beginning of the civil rights movement, according to history.com. Technology was continuing to progress, with the launching of the first American satellite, Explorer I. The economy was booming with new cars and suburban homes, but conflict underlined the prosperity. This is also the period of the Cold War and the Korean War.

Former President Harry Truman and Mrs. Truman walk happily down a corridor of Union Station with their daughter Margaret and her husband, Clifton Daniel. The Daniels arrived by train on August 30, 1956 in Kansas City from the west coast where Daniel had been covering for the New York times at the Republican National Convention in San Francisco. The Daniels will remain at the Truman home in Independence, Mo., over the Labor Day weekend and then leave for New York. (AP Photo/William Straeter)

The three drivers who start in the front row of a 75 car field for the third annual Southern 500 mile late model stock car Race at Darlington Raceway Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 1, 1952. L. to r. are Joe Eubanks, Spartanburg, S. C., driving 1952 Hudson Hornet,: Fonty Flock, Decatur, Ga., driving 1952 Olds 88 and Hershell Buchanan, Shreveport, La., driving 1952 Nash Ambassador. All three drivers beat the old qualifying record. (AP Photo)

1960s

The 1960s are well known for the progress made in Civil Rights as well as the Vietnam War and anti-war protests according to history.com. The fight for Civil Rights is well explained by the Library of Congress.

“Not all Americans participated equally in these expanding life opportunities and in the growing economic prosperity. The image and reality of overall economic prosperity–and the upward mobility it provided for many white Americans–was not lost on those who had largely been excluded from the full meaning of the American Dream, both before and after the war. As a consequence, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and American women became more aggressive in trying to win their full freedoms and civil rights as guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution during the postwar era.” the Library writes.

Members of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union are seen on a Labor Day parade float, Sept. 4, 1961. (AP Photo/Hans Von Nolde)

Heavy rains transformed the site of the Sky River Rock Festival and Lighter Than Air Fair into a sea of mud over the Labor Day weekend celebration where a legion of hippies gathered to listen to music in Sultan, Wash., on Sept. 3, 1968. (AP Photo)

New Hampshire National Guardsmen patrol Hampton Beach early Labor Day morning after a wild night of rioting by between 5,000 and 10,000 teenagers in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Sept. 7, 1964. The young crowd went on a wild rampage setting fires, hurling stones and destroying property in general. Near 250 policemen and the National Guard restored order to the resort area in the early morning hours after several arrests. (AP Photo)

Swinging from Alaska to Detroit, Sen. John F. Kennedy addresses a large Labor Day crowd in Cadillac Square as he pushed his presidential campaign into Michigan, Sept. 5, 1960 in Detroit. He charged that Eisenhower administration economic policies had cost every American family lost income over the last six years. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Sen. John F. Kennedy rears back as admirers press too close after his Labor Day speech in Detroit’s Cadillac Square, Sept. 5, 1960. Crowd moved forward to shake his hand or collect an autograph but jam was too great to allow more a dozen or so people to reach Kennedy. (AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Beach at Coney Island, New York on Sept. 6, 1965 on Labor Day as crowds take advantage of the warm sunshine to swim and to relax on the sands. (AP Photo)

Beach at Coney Island, New York on Sept. 6, 1965 on Labor Day as crowds advantage of the warm sunshine to swim and to relax on the sands. In the foreground is the amusement area. (AP Photo)

1970s

The 1970s can be described as an uncertain time in U.S. history, according to the Nixon Library. Americans were struggling with unemployment, inflation, and multiple energy crises while the nation was wealthy and powerful.

The Ozark highlands are said to have some of the best wilderness rivers left in the nation, but they are increasingly threatened by dams, over-development, pollution and litter. Here, on the Current River, Missouri canoeists of the Ozark Wilderness Waterways Club of Kansas City paddle back with a cargo of refuse, during their annual Labor Day cleanup on July 24, 1970. The canoe club is an enthusiastic backer of proposed legislation to preserve the rivers. (AP Photo/NJ)

A rock band plays before concert goers on the opening day of the three-day Labor Day rock festival in Holland, Vt., Sept. 1, 1973. An estimated 35,000 young people were at the farm site when a gate crashing attempt apparently led to an exchange of gunfire in the evening. State Attorney John Howard said nine men were injured in the mell. Howard also said at least 100 arrests had been made in connection with the festival. Only a few teenagers were on hand for the opening of the festival. (AP Photo/WM)

Ronald Regan’s Presidential Campaign in Michigan and New Jersey in 1980

With Regan’s announcement of his campaign for the presidency in late 1979, Labor Day 1980 saw his campaign in full swing before the election in November. Several pictures captured Regan’s campaign and celebration of the holiday in 1980.

Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan holds aloft a gift sign from a shop on the midway of the Michigan State Fair during a Labor Day visit in Detroit on Sept. 1, 1980. Reagan toured the nation’s oldest state fair, founded in 1849. (AP Photo/Walter Zeboski)

Ronald Reagan waves to crowd as wife Nancy Reagahn walks along in Liberty Park in Jersey City, New Jersey Monday, Sept. 2, 1980. Reagan was in the area for Labor Day campaigning. Background shows the Statue of Liberty. (AP Photo/Cabrera)

Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan is reflected on the roof of his rain-spattered limousine as he left the Michigan State Fair on Labor Day in Detroit, Sept. 2, 1980. The fair is the nation oldest, founded in 1849. (AP Photo/Sheinwald)

Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan sampled hotdogs and sipped a bottle of beer during a Labor Day barbecue in the backyard Emil Petris home in suburban Allen Park, Michigan on Sept. 2, 1980. Petri is an employe of Great Lakes Steel. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan sampled hotdogs and sipped a bottle of beer during a Labor Day barbecue in the backyard Emil Petri’s home in suburban Allen Park, Michigan on Sept. 2, 1980. Petri is an employe of Great Lakes Steel. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

Stanislaw Walesa, father of the Polish strike leader Lech Walesa, kisses Nancy Reagan’s hand upon their introduction in Jersey City, N.J., Sept. 2, 1980. the Reagan family, Ron, son of the presidential candidate, left, Ronald and Nancy, were in Jersey City for a Labor Day campaign. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

1980s

The 1980s saw the greatest recession to that point since the Great Depression according to history.com. The time can be remembered often for its materialism and consumerism, but the period also saw the explosion of the Challenger Space Shuttle and global assertiveness from the United States.

A woman in the crowd with her sign appealing for more jobs cheers one of the speakers at a labor solidarity rally, Sept. 5, 1983 in Philadelphia. Union leaders took advantage of Labor Day to mount a verbal protest against the economic and social policies of President Reagan. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter works as a carpenter during renovation of a tenement building in New York’s Lower East Side neighborhood, Monday, labor day weekend, Sept. 3, 1984. Carter, along with 50 other volunteers from Georgia, are working to build new homes for 19 families as part of the Habitat for Humanity project. (AP Photo/Mario Cabrera)

Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale, center, vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, and New York’s Democratic Gov. Mario Cuomo wave to New Yorkers as they march in the Labor Day parade in Manhattan, Monday, Sept. 3, 1984. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)

PATCO President Robert Poli, right, joins AFL-CIO head Lane Kirkland during New Yorks Labor Day parade, Sept. 8, 1981. Kirkland was grand marshal for the parade, which was the first in the city in 13 years. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

New York City’s mayor Edward Koch gestures as he marches in a Labor Day parade down New York?s Fifth Avenue, Monday, Sept. 7, 1981. As Koch started marching at 26th Street, he was booed with charts of “Dump Koch,” and “Barbaro for mayor,” a reference to Assemblyman Frank Barbaro, the state legislator who is opposing Koch in Thursday’s Democratic primary. Koch kept his hand raised with thumbs up and smiled at the spectators despite the hoos- and heckling. (AP Photo/Perez)

Ed Asner, president of the Screen Actors Guild, emphasizes a point as he speaks at the county Federation of Labor’s AFL-CIO-sponsored Labor Day Rally at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Ca., Monday, Sept. 5, 1983. More than 5,000 people turned out in solidarity. (AP Photo/Jim Ruymen)

Members of the rock group Gang of Four perform at the start of the labor day weekend US Festival rock concert near San Bernardino, Ca., Friday, Sept. 3, 1982. The US Festival is broadcast live on the cable network MTV Music Television. For the first time in festival history, large screens are used to show what is happening on stage. Over 80,000 people attended the first days’ festivities. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Pop superstar Michael Jackson throws a sequin-gloved fist high as he performs in the second of three Labor Day weekend concerts in Philadelphia, Sept. 2, 1984. At left is Michael’s brother Tito. (AP Photo/George Widman)

Members of the rock group Gang of Four perform at the start of the labor day weekend US Festival rock concert near San Bernardino, Ca., Friday, Sept. 3, 1982. The US Festival is broadcast live on the cable network MTV Music Television. For the first time in festival history, large screens are used to show what is happening on stage. Over 80,000 people attended the first days’ festivities. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Florida Governor Bob Graham, takes a break from campaigning at a Labor Day picnic in Miami, Sept. 2, 1986 by joining a group of people playing an impromptu game of volleyball. Graham was getting in one more day of campaigning at U.S. Rep. Dante Fascell’s annual Labor Picnic. Graham is seeking U.S. Senator Paula Hawkins’ seat. (AP Photo/Bill Cooke)

President George Bush gives a thumbs up to photographers from his speedboat Fidelity while cruising the harbor in Wells, Maine, Sept. 2, 1989. The president is spending Labor Day weekend at his vacation home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Herb Swanson)

New York mayoral candidate David Dinkins, left, gives the thumbs up as he marches with New York Governor Mario Cuomo in the Labor Day Parade along New York?s Fifth Ave in New York, Monday Sept. 4, 1989. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

1990s

Some sources, like the New York Times, refer to the 1990s as the best decade ever. History.com encapsulates the 1990s as a decade of relative peace, prosperity, and also the creation of the internet.

Jerry Lewis, left, talks with television personality John Tesh as they rehearse for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon in Las Vegas, Sept. 5, 1992. The 27th annual broadcast begins Sept. 6. Last year’s telethon raised $45.1 million. (AP Photo/David Waite)

New York Mayor David Dinkins, left, and Labor Day Parade Grand Marshall Peter J. Brennan talk to the media during New York’s Labor Day Parade up Fifth Avenue in New York, Monday, Sept. 3, 1990. Brennan, President of the New York City and State Building and Construction Trades Council union organization, was a Secretary of Labor from 1973 until 1975. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

First lady Barbara Bush responds to reporters questions about her statement earlier in the day regarding her vote against Harry Truman in 1948, as she and President George H.W. Bush return to the White House, Sept. 7, 1992 in Washington from a Labor Day weekend campaign tour that concluded in Michigan. Mrs. Bush had confirmed that she had voted for Thomas Dewey, but said that the Clinton people who had raised the subject don’t understand why Bush keeps mentioning Truman. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

President Clinton leaves Air Force One after arriving in Miami, Sunday, Sept. 5, 1993 with his wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea, right, for a two-day visit over the Labor Day holiday. President Clinton will visit the site of Hurricane Andrew, where he will address community leaders with a Labor Day message. (AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite)

Former NAACP Executive Director and Grand Marshal of the West Indian-American Day Parade, Benjamin Chavis, left, joins New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, during the parade in the Crown Heights section of New York on Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, 1994. (AP Photo/L.M. Otero)

Entertainer Jerry Lewis, host of the “Jerry Lewis Stars Across America MDA Labor Day Telethon,” watches Liza Minnelli, her image seen on the monitor, perform during the last hour of the more than 21-hour telecast at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, Ca., Sept. 4, 1995. The event raised $47.8 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Frances Mach, of Hamtramck, Mich., walks past a stage draped with a giant American flag at the Hamtramck Polish Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1, 1996. The festival, which is held annually on Labor Day weekend, features a parade, ethnic foods and crafts. (AP Photo/Andrew Cutraro)

Colorfully costumed participants march in the Caribbean American Community’s annual Labor Day Celebration parade along Eastern Parkway in the Brooklyn borough of New York Monday, Sept. 2, 1996. This is the 29th anniversary of the celebration. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt)

Spectators at the 1997 Quail Lake Clovis Balloon Expo reach out to touch a hot air balloon as it fills before launch on Monday, September 1, 1997 in Clovis, Calif. It was the last day of the Labor Day weekend and the third and final day of the three-day expo which featured hot air balloons, contests, food and a concert by The Monkees. (AP Photo/Eric Paul Zamora)

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks at the United Mine Workers’ Labor Day picnic in Racine, W.Va., on Monday, Sept. 7, 1998. Jackson called on working men and woman to fight for their share of America’s prosperity. (AP Photo/Bob Bird)

With the peristyle of the Los Angeles Coliseum as a backdrop, cars of the Porsche Pro Racing series take turn 6 of the Ford Los Angeles Street Race course, Saturday, Sept. 5, 1998 near downtown Los Angeles. The 1.4-mile, six-turn city street course in Exposition Park will feature three days of racing, with the Nascar Featherlite Southwest Series 200 as the featured attractions Sunday and Monday, Labor Day. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Carol Taylor, right, the first black flight attendent, leads a group of protesters outside the Macedonia Baptist Church in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, New York, before the start of a march to the nearby community of Broad Channel, Saturday, Sept. 12, 1998. The protest, led by the Rev. Al Sharpton, was aimed at Monday’s Labor Day parade in the Broad Channel section of Queens, featuring a float that mocked the dragging death of a black man in Texas. (AP Photo/Mitch Jacobson)

Cars line up to pay their toll at the Asbury Park toll booths on the Garden State Parkway in Asbury Park, N.J., Friday, Sept. 3, 1999. Normally heavy traffic for Labor Day weekend is off due to foul weather. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)

2000s

The 2000s seem to kick off the decade that began much of the turmoil that is still affecting the U.S. now. In the same decade, the U.S. survived the September 11 attacks and elected its first black president, Barack Obama. According to a document published by Baylor, the period included the closing of secret prisons and detention camps, such as Guantanamo Bay, and the explosion of the Columbia shuttle as it re-entered the earth’s Atmosphere.

At sunrise in Washington, a National Park Service worker cleans the marble floor of the Lincoln Memorial in preparation for Labor Day weekend visitors, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In this Sept. 3, 2007 file photo, Astroland enjoys a busy Labor Day weekend in Coney Island, New York. The Fourth of July weekend has always been one of the most exciting times of the year for Coney Island, but this year there is an undercurrent of tension surrounding the Brooklyn beachfront that has been an escape valve for generations of New Yorkers. The fight is over how to redevelop the nostalgic New York landmark. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Mark Tindall of Felda, Fla., rides Maximillion in the Saddle Bronc competition at the 51st Annual Labor Day Rodeo in Okeechobee Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2002. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Children cooling off in the ocean during a hot afternoon this Labor Day weekend in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, September 5, 2004.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)

A Great Lakes freighter passes through the Straits of Mackinac as thousands of pedestrians walk during the 45th annual Labor Day Bridge Walk, Monday, Sept. 2, 2002, in St. Ignace, Mich. The 5-mile span, which connects the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan, is only open on Labor Day for pedestrians. (AP-John L. Russell)

Kite surfers prepare their kites before going out on the water at Kailua Beach Park in Honolulu, Sunday, Sept 1, 2002. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman).

Miles the Moose, a mascot of the Maine Turnpike Authority, played by Dan Paradee, waves to travelers at the York, Maine, toll plaza Monday Sept. 2, 2002. Turnpike employees handed out about 20,000 magnets as a way to say thank you for vacationing in Maine this summer. (AP photo/Tim Boyd)

Participants in the West Indian Parade dance while marching up Eastern Parkway during the annual Labor Day celebration Monday, Sept. 1, 2003, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A river boat passes a resturant on the San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Friday, Sept. 3, 2004. San Antonio, Galveston and South Padre Island are listed by AAA Texas as the top destinations for the three-day Labor Day weekend. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mackenna Johnson, 2, gets a lift from her mother, Joyce, as she puts some money into the world’s largest piggy bank during a visit to the California State Fair, Friday, Sept. 2, 2005. The money received over the Labor Day Weekend will be donated to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Katrina. The piggy bank, which has been ceritifed by the Guinness Book of World Records, is 14 feet tall, 21 feet long and 18 feet wide. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Visitors walk from the ferry dock toward the shops and restaurants in Put-In-Bay, Ohio on South Bass Island at the start of the Labor Day weekend Friday, Sept. 2, 2005. Business was booming this summer at most restaurants, bars and gift shops _ fueled by warm weather, increased advertising and a belief that the island’s groundwater problems that sickened about 1,400 people last August had been solved. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Norwich University military cadets march through the center of town in Northfield, Vt., Monday, Sept. 5, 2005, during the annual Labor Day Parade. (AP Photo/Alden Pellett)

San Diego firefighters scramble to safety as a fast-moving Los Padres National Forest wildfire blows up along Templin Highway adjacent to Interstate 5 Tuesday Sept.12, 2006, near Castaic, Calif. A wildfire that burned more than 37 square miles of brushland threatened to leap Interstate 5 on Tuesday, shutting down traffic in both directions on one of California’s busiest freeways.The fire, which started on Labor Day in a remote area, had burned 23,943 acres and was 25 percent contained by late Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rob Curtis)

Members of the Dazzle Dancers, a co-ed performance group from New York, wait to go onstage during Wigstock 2001, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2001, in New York. “Wigstock,” which has occurred annually during the Labor Day weekend since 1984, is part music fest, part drag fest, celebrating the gay lifestyle in New York. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)

2010s

The most recent past decade saw increasing confusion and conflict, with events such as Edward Snowden’s NSA leak of the NSA surveillance, the raising of the debt ceiling, school shootings, and the Deepwater Horizon oil Spill. Despite these things, the American working class pressed on.

Swimmers drive off the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler during the Roy Webster Columbia River Cross Channel Swim Sunday, Sept. 6, 2010, near Hood River, Ore. A total of 487 swimmers participated during the 68th Annual Labor Day Swim. The swimmers crossed from the Washington side of the Columbia River to the Oregon side . (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In this Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012 photo, a DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on a ridge line at fire above East Fork Rd. near Glendora, Calif., in the Angeles National Forest. The wildfire has cut short the Labor Day holiday weekend for thousands of visitors who flock to the popular recreational attraction. The fire broke out near a campground Sunday afternoon and quickly grew to 3,600 acres, or about 5½ square miles. It sent a huge cloud of smoke that could be seen from the coast to the desert inland. (AP Photo/Rick McClure)

Demonstrators march in a Labor Day parade, Monday, Sept. 3, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. Demonstrators are protesting before the start of the Democratic National Convention.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Local 361 iron worker Robert Farula of the Brooklyn borough of New York marches up Fifth Ave carrying an American flag during the Labor Day parade, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Thousands of walkers cross the five-mile-long Mackinac Bridge, Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 during the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk in Mackinaw City, Mich. Labor Day is the only day pedestrians are allowed on the span, which connects Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. (Associated Press/John L. Russell)

Spectators watch a Labor Day fireworks display as part of the city’s Riverfest celebration on the Ohio River, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015, in Cincinnati. The annual end-of-summer festival culminates with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks display, which draws thousands to the banks of the river in downtown Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Open Water swimmer Dan Ohm, 43, of Midland, Ga., hugs his daughter Megan as his wife, Sarah Ohm, captures the moment, Monday, Sept 7, 2015, in Mackinaw, Mich. Ohm had just completed swimming 5.7 miles in the inaugural Mighty Mac Swim across the Straits of Mackinac during Labor Day festivities. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)

In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, Service Employees International Union members gather for a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles. The president of California’s largest state employees union has been ousted from the post she held for 13 years and replaced by a candidate who promises to end the organization’s political involvement while bolstering its membership, according to results from a low-turnout election posted by the union. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Through the years, labor worker positions have changed, but celebrations of the everyday labor worker have continued. Whether the celebration includes barbeques, beaches, or parades, remember the progress made of workers rights and how labor workers keep the U.S. going.