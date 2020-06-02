Photos: More violence shakes the US

After threatening to use the U.S. military in American cities to put down unrest over the death of George Floyd, President Trump posed for cameras holding a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church – a moment that left the Right Rev. Mariann Budde "outraged."

Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington D.C., spoke with CNN shortly after the photo-op, saying, "Let me be clear, the president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without permission, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus."