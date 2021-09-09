PHOTOS: Procession brings Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss through the heart of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss arrived at McGhee Tyson Airport on Thursday morning. A procession of local law enforcement escorted his body to Mynatt Funeral Home in the Halls community.

Knauss, 23, a graduate of Gibbs High School, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber from the Islamic State on Aug. 26 while they had been aiding to help people escape Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of American troops. President Joe Biden met with families of the fallen troops on Sunday.

He was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and a staff sergeant assigned to the 9th Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group. He had joined the Army in May 2016. Knauss has been posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

A public memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. It will take place at the Gibbs High School football stadium, located at 2628 Tazewell Pike.

After the service, the public has been invited to pay their respects to Knauss in the school’s gymnasium, where he will be lying in repose. Those choosing to pay their respects during this time will be asked to turn off their cell phones. No photos or video recordings will be allowed inside the gymnasium.

