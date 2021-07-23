PHOTOS: Removal of Forrest, Farragut busts from state capitol building

Workers loading bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest onto a truck to be taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The busts of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, Admiral David Glasgow Farragut and the statue of Admiral Albert Gleaves were removed from the Second Floor of the Capitol and taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

Forrest’s bust was the first loaded into the truck to be transported to the museum. This removal marks the end effort to removal his bust.

Next, workers loaded the bust of Admiral David Glasgow Farragut onto a truck along with the bust of Forrest. Farragut served with the Union navy during the Civil War.

Finally, the statue of Admiral Albert Gleaves was loaded onto the truck. The workers then covered the statues to prepare them for the less than one mile trip to the Tennessee State Museum.