PHOTOS: Removal of Forrest, Farragut busts from state capitol building

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Workers loading bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest onto a truck to be taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The busts of Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, Admiral David Glasgow Farragut and the statue of Admiral Albert Gleaves were removed from the Second Floor of the Capitol and taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

Forrest’s bust was the first loaded into the truck to be transported to the museum. This removal marks the end effort to removal his bust.

Next, workers loaded the bust of Admiral David Glasgow Farragut onto a truck along with the bust of Forrest. Farragut served with the Union navy during the Civil War.

Finally, the statue of Admiral Albert Gleaves was loaded onto the truck. The workers then covered the statues to prepare them for the less than one mile trip to the Tennessee State Museum.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police: Gunshot victim found dead along Riverside Drive by UT Police

TDH: Around 1,000 'breakthrough' cases of COVID-19 reported

Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, Admiral Farragut bust, Admiral Gleaves statue removed

Knoxville Police say vehicle burglaries are on the rise

Police investigating catalytic converter theft on Gov. John Sevier Highway

Groundbreaking event held for rehab facility for mothers