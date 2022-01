KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter weather is heading into East Tennessee with Middle Tennessee already seeing heavy snow Thursday Morning.

5 foot snowman in Lafollette (Photo via Jennifer Davis)

Snow falling on to a car in North Knoxville (WATE)

Snow fall in Norris (Photo via Gloria Heffron)

Snow coats the ground in Crossville (WATE)

Snow flurries in Powell (WATE)

Snow falling in Powell (WATE)

Children playing in the snow in Rocky Top. (Photo via Misty Ezell)

Watch snow fall begin as WATE’s Kirstie Crawford heads to Crossville.

The valley is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow. Concentrated pockets of snow called snow bands could bring locally heavier amounts according to WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere.

Editor’s Note: This story is being updated as additional photos are shared.