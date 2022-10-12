KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces is heading to Washington, D.C. thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. It’s the organization’s 31st flight and the first HonorAir flight honoring more than 140 female veterans.

Flight 31 departs from Knoxville at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to return by 7:40 p.m. A total of 142 women veterans and two gentlemen who served in World War II are in attendance. The public is invited to a Welcome Home Celebration at McGhee Tyson Airport.

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

HonorAir Knoxville founder Eddie Mannis. (Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: Blount County Veterans Affairs)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)



(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

East Tennessee leaders: Congressman Tim Burchett, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. (Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon with a group of female veterans. (Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: Blount County Veterans Affairs)

(Photo: Blount County Veterans Affairs)

(Photo: Blount County Veterans Affairs)

(Photo: Blount County Veterans Affairs)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

(Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)

HonorAir Knoxville Flight 31 departs McGhee Tyson Airport carrying 142 women veterans and two gentlemen WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo: HonorAir Knoxville)