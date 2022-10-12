KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of women who served the United States Armed Forces is heading to Washington, D.C. thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. It’s the organization’s 31st flight and the first HonorAir flight honoring more than 140 female veterans.
Flight 31 departs from Knoxville at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to return by 7:40 p.m. A total of 142 women veterans and two gentlemen who served in World War II are in attendance. The public is invited to a Welcome Home Celebration at McGhee Tyson Airport.