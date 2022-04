(WKRN) – Despite it being April, Mother Nature decided to unleash some winter-like weather across Middle Tennessee on Friday. Check out some of the images sent in by viewers below.

Snow in Franklin (Source: Cory Curtis – News 2)

I-840 snow (Source: THP Nashville)

Snow in Franklin (Courtesy: Shannon Skillern)

Murfreesboro sleet (Courtesy: Diane Ziegler)

Sango snow (Courtesy: Kate Matties)

Ice in Smyrna (Courtesy: Matthew Sullivan)

Snow in Columbia (Courtesy: Pamela Jo Delk)