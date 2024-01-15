KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee saw snow begin to fall overnight Sunday into Monday morning leading to difficult driving conditions and moderate to heavy accumulations across the area.

The WATE Storm Team’s forecast models estimated that up to 6″ of snow was possible for some areas of East Tennessee. A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky until Tuesday morning.

Snow outside Greystone (WATE)

Snow outside Greystone (WATE)

Snow outside Greystone (WATE)

Snow outside Greystone (WATE)

View from WATE’s Market Square Weather Camera (WATE)

4th and Gill Park North Knoxville (WATE)

Jim Dyke Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Old Sugarlimb Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Pond Creek Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Stockton Valley Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Entrance ramp to I-40 West (WATE)

Entrance ramp to I-40 West (WATE)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

View from WATE’s Crossville Weather Camera (WATE)

The winter weather also caused several area businesses to close on Monday. Find a full list of closures here.

For the latest forecast information, visit the Storm Team Forecast Blog.

Snow can also be seen as it falls across East Tenessee on our Weather Cameras.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as additional photos are shared.