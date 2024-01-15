KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee saw snow begin to fall overnight Sunday into Monday morning leading to difficult driving conditions and moderate to heavy accumulations across the area.
The WATE Storm Team’s forecast models estimated that up to 6″ of snow was possible for some areas of East Tennessee. A Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky until Tuesday morning.
The winter weather also caused several area businesses to close on Monday. Find a full list of closures here.
