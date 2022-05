KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pictures from across East Tennessee underscore the damage caused by hail, rain, and high winds as storms swept across the region on Friday.

There have been numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the East Tennessee region throughout the day on Friday. These storms have caused damage and also brought plenty of hail and rain.

Tree blocking Beverly Road in North Knoxville

Tree blocking Beverly Road in North Knoxville

Rain at WATE studios in Knoxville, Tennessee

Hail in Maryville.

Hail in Loudon County.

Hail in Crossville.

Tree down on Louisville Road in Alcoa.