NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People from all over Nashville came out to protest this week's decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Saturday afternoon.

About a dozen speakers led off a rally at Legislative Plaza to a packed, masked crowd of demonstrators holding signs and chanting. The group is expected to march through downtown afterward. Organizers say they are pushing for murder charges in the case, and are demanding that their voices be heard.