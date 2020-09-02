Photos: Vandals spray paint Graceland wall, Levitt Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis landmarkers were the targets of vandals overnight.

The wall surrounding Graceland and the sidewalk was covered with “#BLM” in different colored paints. There was even another section that read “#Stay Tuned.”

It was the same messages that were found at the Levitt Shell early Tuesday morning. Pictures from that scene showed the vandals again painted the walls and stage, but this time with additional anti-police and anti-Trump messages.

WREG reached out but Graceland said they did not have a comment at this time.

It’s unclear if police have any suspects at this time. If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.