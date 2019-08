If you’re looking for a good sale on children’s items, head down the Knoxville Expo Center this weekend for the annual picky chick consignment sale.

The sale offers high-quality, gently-used kid’s clothing, shoes and toys.

The sale kicks off today at the Knoxville Expo Center. It’ll be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

We’re also told many items will be half-price Saturday.