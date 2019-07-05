Pig ear dog treats linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a salmonella outbreak they say is linked to pig ear dog treats.

Forty-five people in 13 states have gotten sick, 12 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

So far, two cases were reported in Pennsylvania and none in Ohio. Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks, according to the CDC.

A majority of those sickened reported contact with a dog before getting sick. Another 24 patients were also interviewed and of those, 71 percent reported contact with pig ear dog treats.

A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified, but several have been tested.

Investigators from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development gathered pig ear dog treats at retail locations where ill people reported buying them. The treats were sampled and while the strain for this specific outbreak was not identified, other strains of salmonella were.

The investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, pet owners can take steps to keep their families healthy while feeding pets: (Source: CDC)