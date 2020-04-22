Pigeon Forge business owners talk May reopening plans

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — By the end of next week, the majority of businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties are set to get the green light to reopen. This, after Governor Bill Lee announced Monday he is letting his Safer at Home Order expire on April 30.

Some businesses in Pigeon Forge are now planning their reopening strategies. WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel finds out what that looks like.

“Most of the businesses we have talked to do anticipate to open on May 1st, but anything can change overnight, so they are softly saying that. We’re hoping by the beginning of May, that first full week of May, that things are really gearing up,” said Emily Adkins, with the Greater Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce.

Adkins shed some light on when businesses in the area could reopen, after the governor’s announcement of his order expiration.

“Most of these businesses will be more slow-phased into opening, it will not be an all at once back to normal,” Adkins said.

“It’s a paradigm shift,” said Karl Thomas, owner of The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.

Thomas is implementing some extra safety precautions and thinking of opening back up May 1st, though he says that depends on when other attractions in the area decide to open their doors.

“There’s a lot of new training that has to be done for housekeepers to keep the rooms sanitized and the desk clerks to be sanitized and everybody to keep their distance,” he said.

Junction 35 Spirits has been producing hand sanitizer during the pandemic, but shut down the restaurant portion of the facility. They’ve got plans to slowly reopen that, once May 1st hits.

“We felt it was best to protect everyone involved, our staff and the visitors. We do plan on opening slowly, curbside and to-go pickup,” said Trey Saylor.

If you’re a business owner in the Greater Smoky Mountain area, the Greater Pigeon Forge Chamber wants to hear from you. They’d like to know when you’re opening and safety measures you’re taking. You can reach out via email at info@pigeonforgechamber.com or by phone at 865-453-5700.