Pigeon Forge cancels upcoming Veterans Homecoming Parade

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge officials have canceled its annual Veterans Homecoming Parade due to ongoing public safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Veterans Homecoming Parade in Pigeon Forge, set to take place on Saturday, August 8, will not be rescheduled this year. The 2021 Veterans Homecoming Parade is scheduled for August 7 on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge.
“We look forward to honoring our veterans each year during Pigeon Forge’s Veterans Homecoming Parade, but given this year’s circumstances, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to cancel this event,” said Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster. “We appreciate our veterans year-round, and while the parade won’t take place this year, our gratitude and respect for these great heroes never wavers.”
For more information, please visit MyPigeonForge.com/events.
