Pigeon Forge Fourth of July fireworks to continue, free concert postponed

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Independence Day fireworks display in Pigeon Forge will go ahead as scheduled but organizers have rescheduled a free concert.
The annual fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. The free Patriot Festival concert, headlined by country superstar Clint Black, has been scheduled for July 3, 2021.
The 20-minute fireworks display will be simulcast on WIVK-FM 107.7 FM radio in Knoxville. “Drive-in” viewing is recommended to minimize gathering of large crowds. Viewers are encouraged to exercise safe social-distancing measures.
- Big South Fork park reopens some recreation areas
- Everything you need to know about George Floyd’s Houston funeral today
- Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities
- Some Americans are misusing bleach to fight coronavirus, CDC finds
- Trump says 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’