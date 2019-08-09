Pigeon Forge hosting annual veterans parade this weekend

Pigeon Forge will be honoring America’s military this weekend with its annual veterans homecoming parade.

More than 50 entries from three different states will take part in the parade, including several chapters from Vietnam Veterans of America, American Legion Posts and Disabled American Veterans.

The parade steps off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. onto the Pigeon Forge Parkway at traffic light 8. It then travels to traffic light number 5.

World War II veteran and Pigeon Forge resident James Householder will serve as parade grand marshal.