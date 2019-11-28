Pigeon Forge HS student to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WATE) – A big part of many family holiday traditions includes watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, a local teen will be dancing in it.

Pigeon Forge High School student Megan Fee attends the Elizabeth Williams School of Dance in Sevierville. She tells us she’s been dancing since she was three years old.

This morning, she’ll be performing with ‘the Spirit of America Dance Stars.’ We’re told the group will be introducing Santa Claus.

“I am so excited,” Fee told WATE via Facetime. “We’ve had a great time. We’ve done a lot of shopping in Times Square but mostly just been in rehearsals the whole time.”

Fee says she has also danced in the Disney Parade twice.