Pigeon Forge Police investigating trailer theft from DreamMore Resort

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a truck involved in the theft of a trailer from Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

According to Pigeon Forge Police, the theft of a white, single axle Kaufman enclosed trailer occured on Dec. 10. Photos show an older model Ford F150 pickup truck with the trailer.

If anyone sees the truck or the trailer, you are being asked to contact Detective john Thornton at 865-429-7424.