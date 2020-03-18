Pigeon Forge police say phone lines down, 911 still operational

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department said they are working to restore service to their phone lines after an outage Wednesday morning.

Pigeon Forge police posted just before 10 a.m. Wednesday that the main phone lines at the station were down but reassured locals that 911 was still operational.

