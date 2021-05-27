Pigeon Forge Police seek to reunite family photos with surviving relatives

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department wants to return a collection of family photos to its rightful owners.

The department is asking for the public’s help to locate any surviving relatives of Mary and Clarence Hyder to return personal property that was recovered during an investigation.

Officers say the photos are very old and the owners are deceased. The Hyders are from Washington County, Tennessee and Mary Hyder’s maiden name was Crussell.

If you know of the Hyders and any of their surviving relatives, please contact detective Kristie Brock at 865-453-9063 or kbrock@cityofpigeonforgetn.gov.