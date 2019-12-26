Pigeon Forge police seeking two people wanted for questioning

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department on Thursday posted to its Facebook page requesting the help of the public in identifying two people officials believe are connected to a theft.

What appeared to be a surveillance video at a business was posted along with the call for public input.

According to PFPD, the two people featured in the surveillance video are wanted for questioning in connection to a theft in the Pigeon Forge area.

The public is asked to call Detective Mark Vance at 865-429-7428 with any information regarding the case.

