Pigeon Forge police seeking two people wanted for questioning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pigeon Forge Police Department on Thursday posted to its Facebook page requesting the help of the public in identifying two people officials believe are connected to a theft.

What appeared to be a surveillance video at a business was posted along with the call for public input.

According to PFPD, the two people featured in the surveillance video are wanted for questioning in connection to a theft in the Pigeon Forge area.

The public is asked to call Detective Mark Vance at 865-429-7428 with any information regarding the case.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter