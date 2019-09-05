Pigeon Forge police warn public of sick raccoons

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday afternoon, Pigeon Forge police put out a warning to avoid raccoons that could be infected with Canine Distemper.

The police department say they have had numerous calls about raccoons over the last few weeks.

What you need to know to look out for if you’re in the Pigeon Forge area: Raccoons could be seen “wandering aimlessly” during daylight hours. They also may lose their fear of humans.

The police department says to keep children and pets away from sick raccoons and also suggest feeding pets indoors. Also, to remove leftover food if you feed your pets outdoors.

If a sick raccoon dies in your yard, it’s suggested to bury it deep enough to discourage other animals from digging it up. Be sure to use rubber gloves while disposing of the animal.

Police say there is no treatment available for raccoons infected with Canine Distemper and remember, do not approach these wild animals. There is no “health significance to humans.”